Rockies' Tom Murphy: Expected to return Sunday
Murphy (head) is expected to play in Sunday's Cactus League game, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.
Murphy was removed from Thursday's spring training game after being hit in the helmet on a backswing, but the issue was never thought to be overly serious and he's set to return to action after taking a couple of days off to rest and recover. The soon-to-be 27-year-old is competing for a spot on the Rockies' Opening Day roster as a reserve catcher.
