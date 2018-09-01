Murphy was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque on Saturday, Kyle Newman of The Denver Post reports.

The backstop, who homered 17 times for the Isotopes in just 236 at-bats, hasn't found much success in limited big-league opportunities this season, slashing a mere .227/.253/.398 in 91 plate appearances. Though several starts could come his way down the stretch, Murphy will find it difficult to break through for much work ahead of Chris Iannetta, Tony Wolters and recent acquisition Drew Butera.

