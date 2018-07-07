Rockies' Tom Murphy: Headed for paternity list
Murphy was scratched from Friday's lineup against the Mariners to be with his wife for the birth of their child, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
Tony Wolters figures to replace Murphy until he returns to the team. He'll be placed on the paternity list and should return for Tuesday's series opener against Arizona.
