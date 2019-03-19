Murphy has gone 6-for-26 at the plate with three home runs and six RBI during Cactus League play entering Tuesday.

Murphy possesses the most offensive upside of any of the three catchers on the 40-man roster, but the premium the Rockies place on defense at the position has prevented him from receiving much of an extended look at the big-league level. The Rockies' decision to re-sign their primary option behind the plate from 2018, Chris Iannetta, realistically leaves Murphy battling with Tony Wolters for the second catcher spot on the Opening Day roster. Wolters' skills as a defender -- particularly as a pitch framer -- are clearly valued by the Rockies, but the fact that he has a minor-league option remaining may help Murphy, who has no options left and would be exposed to waivers if he fails to make the roster.