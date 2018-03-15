Murphy was removed from Thursday's spring game with an apparent injury, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

The specifics of the injury remain unclear, but Murphy appeared to take a shot to his helmet on a backswing prior to exiting the contest. More should be known following the conclusion of Thursday's Cactus League game. In the meantime, consider him day-to-day.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories