Rockies' Tom Murphy: Lifted with apparent injury
Murphy was removed from Thursday's spring game with an apparent injury, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.
The specifics of the injury remain unclear, but Murphy appeared to take a shot to his helmet on a backswing prior to exiting the contest. More should be known following the conclusion of Thursday's Cactus League game. In the meantime, consider him day-to-day.
More News
-
Rockies' Tom Murphy: May start season in backup role•
-
Rockies' Tom Murphy: Closes 2017 with meager September showing•
-
Rockies' Tom Murphy: Heads back to Colorado•
-
Rockies' Tom Murphy: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Rockies' Tom Murphy: Activated from DL, starting Thursday•
-
Rockies' Tom Murphy: Week or so away from returning•
-
Do Not Draft: Overvalued Dozen
It's not necessarily players who make for bad picks, it's owners who overpay for them. Chris...
-
Podcast: Some blanket draft strategy
Need some help with strategy before your drafts? We’ve got you covered in all formats.
-
Fantasy baseball: Don't sleep on Pollock
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Spring Takes: Greinke angst
Is the concern over Zack Greinke's velocity overblown? Scott White considers that possibility...
-
Strategies for each format
Heath Cummings dreams about the perfect draft for him in all three of the major formats.
-
Podcast: Tips for first two rounds
We’ll help your draft get off to a great start as we discuss our strategies for the first two...