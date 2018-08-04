Murphy will not start behind the dish in Saturday's game against the Brewers, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Murphy is expected to be the team's best bat among the catchers, but he will sit out his third contest of the last four in the midst of a 0-for-13 stretch in the batter's box. Veteran Chris Iannetta will take on Milwaukee on Saturday in his place, batting eighth.

