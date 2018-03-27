Rockies' Tom Murphy: Optioned to Triple-A
Murphy was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque on Tuesday, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.
Murphy has received brief call-ups in each of the past three seasons but has yet to establish himself as a backup catcher. He was beat out for the role by Tony Wolters again this season. An injury to Wolters or starter Chris Iannetta would bring Murphy back to the big leagues, and while Coors Field makes him a better fantasy option than other backup catchers, he hasn't done much in his 44 major-league games thus far in his career, hitting just .214. He does at least provide a bit of pop, with eight career major-league homers.
