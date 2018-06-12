Rockies' Tom Murphy: Recalled, starting Tuesday
Murphy joined the Rockies on Tuesday and is starting behind the plate against the Phillies, batting eighth, Kyle Newman of the Denver Post reports.
The 27-year-old will make his 2018 big-league debut after raking to the tune of .289/.359/.642 with 16 homers in 49 games with Triple-A Albuquerque to open the season. It's not clear what Murphy's role will be right out of the gates, but it's possible he pushes Chris Iannetta for regular playing time with Iannetta struggling to provide much value with the bat (.403 SLG), especially outside of Colorado. Certainly in two-catcher leagues, Murphy has some appeal, and he may even be worth a speculative add in one-catcher mixed leagues given the Coors upside.
