Rockies' Tom Murphy: Removed as precaution Thursday
Murphy was removed from Thursday's spring training game as a precaution after being hit in the helmet on a backswing, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.
Murphy took a shot to the head from an opposing batter during Thursday's game, so the Rockies opted to remove the backstop just to be safe. Manager Bud Black downplayed Murphy's removal and said that he should be OK moving forward.
