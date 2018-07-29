Murphy will start at catcher and hit seventh Sunday against the Athletics, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Murphy will pick up his second start in a row and third in four games after tallying an extra-base hit in both of his previous two appearances. Though Murphy possesses the highest fantasy ceiling of the Rockies' three backstops, his lack of polish behind the plate may prevent him from displacing Chris Iannetta as the team's top option on the depth chart.