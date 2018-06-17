Murphy will start at catcher and bat eighth Sunday against the Rangers, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Murphy earned his way back to the big leagues after bashing 32 extra-base hits in 209 plate appearances in 209 plate appearances at Triple-A Albuquerque and has continued his offensive surge with Colorado. He has already collected six hits -- two of which were doubles -- in 16 at-bats through four starts. Murphy will be behind the plate for the fourth time in six contests Sunday and looks like he may act as the Rockies' No. 1 catcher so long as he keeps impressing at the dish.