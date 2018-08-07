Murphy was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque on Tuesday.

Murphy is hitting just .227/.253/.398 across 31 games with the Rockies this season -- and just .152/.188/.370 in 19 games since the start of July -- so he'll head back to the minors for more seasoning. With Murphy out of the picture for the time being, Chris Iannetta and Tony Wolters will split time behind the dish for the Rockies.

