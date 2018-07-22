Murphy recorded a solo home run in his only at-bat on Saturday against the Diamondbacks.

Murphy entered the game in the eighth inning as a pinch-hitter and delivered the game-winning home run, his first of the season. He remains the backup catcher behind Chris Ianetta, seeing just 55 at-bats in 20 appearances as a result. He has recorded seven extra-base hits in his limited playing time, hinting at what he may be capable if given full-time at-bats.