Murphy is not in the lineup for Thursday's series finale against the Giants.

Murphy will take a seat for the second straight day and for the fourth time in the last seven games, with Tony Wolters garnering the start behind the plate. The 27-year-old has a .317/.333/.439 slash line with 17 strikeouts in 41 at-bats since being recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque on June 12.