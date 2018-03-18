Rockies' Tom Murphy: Suits up Sunday
Murphy (head) is starting at catcher and batting eighth in Sunday's Cactus League game against the Giants, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.
Murphy is set to re-enter the lineup after being lifted from Thursday's contest after taking a shot to the head for an opposing batter. The issue was never deemed serious, so he'll head back to the field where he'll battle with Tony Wolters for reserve catching duties on the Opening Day roster.
