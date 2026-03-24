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Johnston made the Rockies' Opening Day roster, Kevin Henry of The Denver Gazette reports.

Johnston was claimed off waivers by the Rockies in November, and he earned a place on the Opening Day roster with a .973 OPS across 22 spring training games. The 28-year-old is expected to begin the season in a reserve role, but he could get an opportunity for regular playing time at some point given Colorado's lack of established pieces.

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