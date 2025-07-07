Freeman (hamstring) will start in right field and bat leadoff in Monday's game against the Red Sox.

A sore right hamstring kept Freeman from playing in Sunday's 6-4 win over the White Sox, but the day off was apparently all he needed to move past the issue and re-enter the lineup for the series opener in Boston. Before sitting out Sunday, Freeman had been wielding a hot bat to kick off July, going 10-for-22 with four doubles, one walk, three stolen bases, two runs and two RBI.