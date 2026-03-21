Rockies' Tyler Freeman: Could begin season on IL
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Freeman (back) remains sidelined and could begin the 2026 season on the injured list, MLB.com reports.
Freeman was scratched with back tightness Wednesday and has yet to return to action. His status is still ambiguous, though he'll likely need to get back on the field for a Cactus League game to have a chance to avoid the injured list to begin the regular season.
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