Freeman went 2-for-4 with three RBI and one run scored in Monday's 8-6 win over the Guardians.

Freeman drove in runs in the third and fifth innings before delivering what proved to be the game-winning single in the ninth. It was an encouraging showing for the 26-year-old, who came into Monday mired in a 2-for-19 slump over the Rockies' previous two series. On the season, he's slashing .306/.387/.404 with one homer, 19 RBI, 27 runs scored and 12 steals across 225 plate appearances.