Freeman went 3-for-4 with two doubles, a walk and a run scored Saturday against the White Sox.

Freeman has had an excellent homestand, going 10-for-22 with four doubles, three steals, two runs scored and two RBI across five games. He has at least one hit in 10 of his last 11 games at Coors Field and currently has a five-game hitting streak. Freeman has also taken over as the Rockies' primary leadoff hitter, with his last 12 starts coming from atop the order.