Freeman is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Giants.

Mickey Moniak will receive the start in right field Thursday, but Freeman seems to have at least temporarily supplanted him as the Rockies' preferred option at the position against both right- and left-handed pitching. Freeman had started in each of the Rockies' first nine games of June, going 12-for-27 (.444 average) with one home run, two stolen bases and a 4:0 BB:K.