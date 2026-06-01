Skip to Main Content
SportsMlb
Baseball
ChevronDown
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

Rockies' Tyler Freeman: Logs three hits Sunday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

Freeman went 3-for-4 with a double, a run scored, a stolen base and a walk in Sunday's 19-6 loss to the Giants.

Freeman extended his hitting streak to six games with a three-hit performance, his first such effort of the campaign. In addition, the 27-year-old tallied his fifth stolen base of the season, his first swiped bag since May 8. With Mickey Moniak (ankle) and Jordan Beck (hamstring) sidelined, Freeman has seen steadier playing time in the outfield of late, starting in right field in seven of the past eight contests.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!