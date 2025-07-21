Rockies' Tyler Freeman: Out Monday with illness
Freeman (illness) is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Cardinals.
Freeman will take a seat for the second straight game while he continues to recover from an illness. With Freeman on the bench, Mickey Moniak will assume leadoff duties, while Yanquiel Fernandez enters the lineup at designated hitter and as the Rockies' No. 7 batter.
