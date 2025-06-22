Freeman went 2-for-3 with a walk, a stolen base and a run scored in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Diamondbacks.

Freeman has been trending up lately, batting first or second in six of the Rockies' last seven games. He was atop the lineup Saturday, swapping places with Jordan Beck against Arizona right-hander Merrill Kelly. Freeman has hit safely in 17 of 19 games in June, going 23-for-56 (.411) with an 8:2 BB:K this month. Overall, he's at a .326/.417/.442 slash line with one home run, 10 RBI, 17 runs scored and seven steals on 10 attempts through 115 plate appearances.