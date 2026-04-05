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Freeman was scratched from the lineup for Sunday's game against the Phillies due to lower-back tightness.

The 26-year-old was scheduled to start in right field and bat second, but he'll instead remain on the bench. Freeman missed the start of the season due to lower-back inflammation, and it's expected to be an injury he contends with throughout the campaign.

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