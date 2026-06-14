Rockies' Tyler Freeman: Starting in return from 7-day IL

The Rockies reinstated Freeman (concussion) from the 7-day injured list Sunday. He'll start in right field and bat second in the Rockies' series finale against the Athletics in Las Vegas.

Colorado optioned infielder Chad Stevens to Triple-A Albuquerque to clear room on the active roster for Freeman, who ended up missing the minimum amount of time after suffering a concussion June 6, when he was hit in the head by a 98.2-mph fastball from the Brewers' Jacob Misiorowski. Freeman had been handling a near-everyday role in right field prior to landing on the IL and should be in line for regular playing time now that he's been cleared of the head injury.