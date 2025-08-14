Freeman went 3-for-5 a run scored and a stolen base Wednesday against the Cardinals.

Freeman tallied his first multi-hit game in his last 10 starts, and he hit only .220 in that span. He snapped out of that slump Wednesday, reaching base on a trio of singles while stealing his 15th base of the season in the ninth inning. Freeman has slowed since the All-Star break but is still hitting exactly .300 with only a 9.6 percent strikeout rate across 280 plate appearances on the campaign.