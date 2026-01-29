Rockies president of baseball operations Paul DePodesta said recently of Freeman that "we still see him as an outfielder" who "complements Jake (McCarthy) and Mickey (Moniak)," Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

DePodesta also noted of Freeman that they "really value his versatility and think that he can play in multiple spots," but DePodesta's comments on the whole suggest that the Rockies don't view Freeman as a candidate to take on an everyday role in the infield. At minimum, it sounds like Freeman will be part of a short-side platoon in the outfield with McCarthy and/or Moniak, but his role against right-handed pitching could be less stable. Freeman slashed .281/.354/.361 with two home runs and 18 stolen bases for Colorado in 2025, drawing 60 starts in right field, 26 starts at designated hitter and 12 starts at second base.