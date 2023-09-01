The Rockies reinstated Kinley (elbow) from the 15-day injured list Friday, Kelsey Wingert-Linch of AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain reports.

Kinley spent over a year on the injured list to begin the season while rehabbing from flexor tendon surgery, but he ended up back on the IL on Aug. 20 with inflammation in the same elbow. Now that he's healthy again, he'll rejoin the Rockies' bullpen and look to improve upon his less-than-stellar 9.53 ERA and 2.12 WHIP.