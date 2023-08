Colorado activated Kinley (elbow) from the 60-day injured list Tuesday.

Finally recovered from his June 2022 flexor tendon surgery, Kinley will join the Rockies' bullpen ahead of Tuesday night's game against the Padres. He got hammered in his first minor-league rehab appearance back in early July but rallied for a 3.68 ERA and 9:1 K:BB over his next seven outings covering 7.1 innings.