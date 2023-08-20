The Rockies placed Kinley on the 15-day injured list Sunday with right elbow inflammation, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

After undergoing flexor tendon surgery last June, Kinley spent more than a year recovering and rehabbing before the Rockies brought him back from the 60-day injured list Aug. 1. Upon being activated, Kinley worked his way back into the setup ranks but largely struggled over his seven appearances, giving up six runs on 10 hits and two walks while striking out eight over 5.2 innings. Now that Kinley is back on the IL with another injury in his surgically repaired elbow, the Rockies are likely to proceed cautiously with bringing him back. Colorado called up right-hander Tommy Doyle from Triple-A Albuquerque to replace Kinley in the bullpen.