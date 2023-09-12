Kinley (0-2) blew a save and took the loss against the Cubs on Monday, allowing two runs on two hits and one walk over one inning.

Kinley got the opportunity to notch his second save over his past three appearances, but he couldn't come through . The right-hander entered in the ninth inning trying to protect a one-run lead and quickly fell behind when each of the Cubs' first three batters reached base, with two of them scoring. To his credit, Kinley rebounded to retire the final three hitters he faced without allowing another run to cross, but that wasn't enough to prevent him from taking the loss. Kinley's recent save chances have come following a rough stretch by Justin Lawrence, who earned a hold with a scoreless 10th frame Monday. Lawrence hasn't allowed any runs over his past three outings and could still be in the closer mix, especially after Kinley's poor outing against Chicago.