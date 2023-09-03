Kinley struck out the only batter he faced to earn the save in Saturday's 8-7 win over the Blue Jays.

Kinley wasn't initially brought in for the save chance, but Justin Lawrence gave up two runs and left with the bases loaded. Kinley was able to strike out Spencer Horwitz to end the threat, earning his first save since 2019 in the process. This was Kinley's first appearance since Aug. 16 after a bout of elbow inflammation. The right-hander has a 9.00 ERA, 2.00 WHIP and 9:3 K:BB through six innings this season. While he hasn't pitched much, it's unlikely he gets a lot of high-leverage looks until he can prove himself.