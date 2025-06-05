Kinley struck out one in a perfect ninth inning Wednesday to record his second save of the season in a 3-2 win over the Marlins.

With Zach Agnos on the bereavement list and Seth Halvorsen having pitched two straight days, the save opportunity fell to Kinley, and he breezed through Miami's 2-3-4 hitters on 15 pitches (nine strikes). Kinley did record 12 saves in 2024, but he's no better than third in the pecking order this year for the Rockies despite a 2.45 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 9:7 K:BB over his last 11 innings dating back to May 10.