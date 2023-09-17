Kinley earned a save against the Giants in the nightcap of a doubleheader Saturday, allowing two hits and one walk while striking out one batter over one scoreless inning.

Kinley got the call with the Rockies up three runs in the ninth inning and made things interesting, loading the bases on a pair of singles and a walk. However, he was able to get Blake Sabol to pop out to end the contest and nail down the save. Kinley has moved into the primary closer role for Colorado in September, notching four saves in five chances while allowing two runs on six hits and posting a 4:3 K:BB over seven frames.