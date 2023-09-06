Kinley pitched a perfect inning to earn the save in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Diamondbacks.

With two saves over three appearances in September, it appears Kinley has entered his name into the closer conversation for the Rockies. He's allowed just one walk over 2.1 innings this month while striking out two. The right-hander is at a 6.75 ERA, 1.63 WHIP and 10:3 K:BB over eight innings for the season after recovering from flexor tendon surgery in June 2022. In addition to Kinley, Justin Lawrence is also in the mix for closing assignments.