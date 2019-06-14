Rockies' Tyler Nevin: Homers in Double-A
Nevin went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk for Double-A Hartford on Thursday.
It's been tough sledding for Nevin in Double-A so far, as he's sporting a .222/.337/.316 slash line through 212 at-bats after lighting up High-A Lancaster with an .889 OPS in 378 at-bats last season. He's a talented hitter, as demonstrated by his .289/.364/.434 career slash line in the minors, so hopefully Thursday's long ball is a sign the 22-year-old is starting to adjust to the Eastern League competition.
