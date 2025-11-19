Herrera had his contract selected from Double-A Hartford by Colorado on Tuesday, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Herrera is a lefty hurler who advanced to Double-A for the first time last season. Over 37 relief appearances at that level, he posted a big 70:19 K:BB over 46.1 innings along with a 3.69 ERA and 1.30 WHIP. Herrera notched a combined 16 saves between High-A and Double-A in 2025, and the Rockies may be eyeing him as a future closer at the major-league level.