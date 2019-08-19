Parsons was claimed off waivers by the Rockies on Monday.

Parsons has spent most of the season with Triple-A Gwinnett, posting a 2.86 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 54:21 K:BB across 56.2 innings with the Stripers. The right-hander has made 17 appearances in the majors, compiling a 3.52 ERA despite his 1.57 WHIP and 12:13 K:BB. Scott Oberg (blood clot) was moved to the 60-day IL to make room on the 40-man roster for Parsons.

