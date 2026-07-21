Rockies' Willi Castro: Drives in three runs Monday

Castro went 1-for-3 with a three-RBI double in Monday's 7-3 loss to Washington.

With the bases loaded and two outs in the third inning, Castro belted a bases-clearing double off the wall in right-center field that accounted for all of Colorado's scoring. The switch hitter has come out swinging since the All-Star break, going 5-for-15 (.333) with three extra-base hits (two homers) and six RBI across four games. Overall, the 29-year-old is hitting .264/.333/.399 with nine homers, 43 RBI, 42 runs and six stolen bases across 86 contests.