Rockies' Willi Castro: Heading to bench again Sunday

Castro is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Giants.

Castro will head to the bench for the second time in the series and for the fourth time in seven contests. Since busting out with a two-home run, seven-RBI effort June 14 against the Athletics, Castro is slashing .224/.286/.310 with a 31.7 percent strikeout rate over his subsequent 15 contests. Castro's lackluster production of late has opened the door for Edouard Julien and Kyle Karros to take on more playing time at second and third base, respectively.