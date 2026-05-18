Castro went 1-for-3 with two RBI and a double Sunday against the Diamondbacks.

Castro doubled in a run in the fourth inning and picked up his second RBI of the game four frames later on a sacrifice fly. He snapped out of a five-game hitless streak Saturday and now has three hits across 10 at-bats with two RBI and two runs scored in three contests to begin Colorado's current homestand. Castro is hitting only .236 for the season, though he does have 20 runs scored and 15 RBI in his 38 contests.