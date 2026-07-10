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Rockies' Willi Castro: Provides offense in loss

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Castro went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Thursday's 8-2 loss to the Giants.

Castro's fourth-inning blast briefly gave the Rockies a 2-1 lead, but it was their lone scoring play of the game. The utility man has gone 5-for-27 (.185) over eight games in July, and this was his first extra-base hit of the month. Castro is still getting a decent start of playing time, especially since the Rockies have faced three southpaws over the last six games, allowing him some time at second base over the left-handed-hitting Edouard Julien. Castro is batting .265 with a .722 OPS, seven homers, 37 RBI, 40 runs scored, six stolen bases and 13 doubles through 60 games this season.

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