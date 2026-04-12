Rockies' Willi Castro: Sitting again Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Castro is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Padres.
Castro will be on the bench for a second straight game after a lackluster start to his time with the Rockies. While starting in 13 of Colorado's first 15 contests, Castro has slashed a pedestrian .220/.278/.340 with one home run, one stolen base, seven RBI and eight runs across 54 plate appearances. Edouard Julien will make a start at the keystone in place of Castro, which opens the designated-hitter spot up for Hunter Goodman.
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