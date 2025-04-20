The Rockies selected Agnos' contract from Triple-A Albuquerque on Sunday.

The right-hander was unable to secure a spot on Colorado's Opening Day roster but will get his first taste of the majors as Victor Vodnik (shoulder) heads to the injured list. Agnos posted a 1.38 ERA and 63:11 K:BB across 52.1 innings between the High-A and Double-A levels last year, and he's continued to pitch well at Triple-A early in 2025. He's recorded 46 saves during his minor-league career but will likely need to work his way into high-leverage role for the Rockies.