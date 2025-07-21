Royals' Adam Frazier: Handling bench role Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Frazier is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Cubs.
Since being acquired from the Pirates over the All-Star break, Frazier has started in just one of the Royals' four games to begin the second half. Though his playing-time outlook was expected to improve with the move to Kansas City, Frazier may end up taking a back seat to both John Rave and Nick Loftin when it comes to picking up starts in the corner outfield or at second base.
