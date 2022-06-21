Benintendi went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run, an additional run scored, a stolen base and a walk in Monday's 6-2 win over the Angels.

Benintendi opened the scoring with a first-inning blast off Angels starter Noah Syndergaard. In the eighth, Benintendi added a single and his first stolen base of the season. Steals have been a noticeable absence on the outfielder's stat line this year -- this was his first attempt of the campaign after going 8-for-17 on the basepaths last season. The outfielder has made up for it with strong hitting, as he's maintained a .298/.363/.396 slash line with three homers, 25 RBI, 25 runs scored, 11 doubles and two triples through 65 contests.