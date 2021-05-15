Benintendi is out of the lineup Saturday against the White Sox.

The lefty hitter will sit against hard-throwing southpaw Carlos Rodon. Benintendi has overcome an unremarkable early-season stretch and raised his batting average to .276 with 11 RBI and five stolen bases. Jarrod Dyson gets the start in left Saturday, but Benintendi figures to return to the lineup Sunday against right-hander Dylan Cease