Benintendi is out of the lineup Saturday against the White Sox.
The lefty hitter will sit against hard-throwing southpaw Carlos Rodon. Benintendi has overcome an unremarkable early-season stretch and raised his batting average to .276 with 11 RBI and five stolen bases. Jarrod Dyson gets the start in left Saturday, but Benintendi figures to return to the lineup Sunday against right-hander Dylan Cease
More News
-
Royals' Andrew Benintendi: Another three hits•
-
Royals' Andrew Benintendi: On base four times Tuesday•
-
Royals' Andrew Benintendi: Keeps hitting streak going•
-
Royals' Andrew Benintendi: Records two more hits•
-
Royals' Andrew Benintendi: Hitting streak at eight games•
-
Royals' Andrew Benintendi: Triples home run total Saturday•