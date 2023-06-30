Chapman (4-2) didn't allow a hit or a walk but gave up an unearned run and struck out two over one inning, earning the extra-inning win over the Guardians on Thursday.

Jose Ramirez made a straight steal of home in the 10th inning after beginning as the initial runner on second base and moving to third on a groundout. Chapman was in line for the loss until the Royals walked it off with a two-run double from Freddy Fermin. Chapman has been reliable with a 20:6 K:BB and just two runs allowed (one earned) over nine innings in June. He's picked up three of his four wins this month, and he has a 2.45 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 53:20 K:BB over 29.1 innings overall.