Falter did not factor into the decision in Monday's 7-4 victory over Washington. He allowed two runs on three hits and three walks in four innings with five strikeouts.

The 28-year-old southpaw couldn't last the five innings required for a win in this 76-pitch outing. Falter conceded a two-run homer to Josh Bell in the opening frame, as he's now coughed up nine runs across nine innings with the Royals after arriving at the trade deadline. Through 121.1 total innings with Kansas City and Pittsburgh, Falter has pitched to a 4.15 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 77:44 K:BB while yielding 19 long balls. He is currently scheduled to make his next start at home against the White Sox this weekend.